Culture Workshop to Foster Korean-Turkish Translators of Literature

The Literature Translation Institute of Korea has announced it will hold a workshop to foster talent who can translate Korean literature into Turkish and vice versa.



The workshop to be held October 22nd to 26th is designed to cultivate professional translators of literary works of the two countries and also to expand joint projects and exchanges among translators.



The first workshop of this kind was held in Antalya, Turkey last year and was hosted by a Turkish Culture Ministry program that supports translation of literature and humanities books and their publication.



The Literature Translation Institute received applications this summer and selected eight prospective translators who will take part in the Seoul workshop.