JPMorgan: US Likely to Slip into Recession in 3 Years

Researchers at a Wall Street investment bank says there is a more than 80 percent chance the U.S. economy will fall into recession in three years.Bloomberg on Friday cited a recent report from JPMorgan Chase which said the odds the world’s largest economy slips into recession within one year is nearly 28 percent.According to the model, the probability of it happening in two years or three years rises to over 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively.The report took into account various factors such as consumer and business sentiment, prime-age male labor participation, compensation growth, and durables and structures as a share of gross domestic product.The view is more pessimistic than the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's, which said there's a 14.5 percent probability of recession within a year.