Moon: Peace on Peninsula Will Lead to Joint Prosperity Across Eurasia

President Moon Jae-in says he will work for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula so it leads to joint prosperity across Eurasia.Moon revealed his cross-continental vision at the Asia-Europe(ASEM) Summit in Brussels on Friday.He briefed the participants on South Korea's policies and efforts for peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and asked for their support.He said once peace settles in across the peninsula, South Korea will strive to create a pan-Northeast Asian community linked by railways, economy and security.He said the envisioned harmony will then expand to exchanges of personnel and goods between Asia and Europe and contribute to joint prosperity, and vowed diplomatic efforts to make it a reality.