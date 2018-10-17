Parent Groups Protest Corruption at Private Preschools

Photo : KBS News

Major rallies were held in downtown Seoul on Saturday protesting corrupt judicial practices and widespread irregularities at private kindergartens.A parents group called "Political Mamas" held a demonstration near Seoul City Hall subway station Saturday morning, calling for normalization in childcare and infant education.The participants demanded that the state accounting system for schools, known as Edufine, and a government recruiting system for kindergarten admissions should also be applied to private kindergartens in order to root out corruption.Civic groups have been proposing a number of measures regarding preschool education including more teachers and improved welfare at kindergartens and daycare centers and better working conditions for the teachers and caretakers.Revelations of corruption involving preschool owners such as accounting fraud and budget misuse have sparked public outrage in South Korea in recent days.Government monitoring and supervision has also been called into question.