KBS Opens YouTube Channel 'Again Gayo Top 10'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has launched an official YouTube channel providing memorable footage from "Gayo Top 10," a music show that aired throughout the '80s and '90s."Gayo Top 10" was a music rankings show that ran for 17 years from 1981 to 1998. It preceded the current KBS program "Music Bank."KBS will upload over one thousand music clips from the program on the newly launched YouTube site named "Again Gayo Top 10."Viewers can search for ranking songs by year or by artist.KBS said that it believes that the channel not only offers a walk down memory lane for those in theirs 30s and 40s, but also serves to share the culture of that time with today's younger generation who are more familiar with digital content.