Two Koreas Complete JSA Mine Removal

Photo : KBS News

South and North Korea have effectively wrapped up mine removal operations in the Joint Security Area at the Panmunjeom border village that began on October first.The two sides had agreed to finish the work by Saturday as stated in their military agreement adopted last month.North Korea reportedly found and blew up five mines during the removal work.No landmines were found on the South Korean side of the JSA.The United Nations Command has said that it verified the demining operation and will support the next course of action.With the completion of mine removal, the two Koreas will now pull out guard posts, troops and arms from the JSA starting next week. The operation is expected to conclude by the end of this month.