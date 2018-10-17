'N. Korea-US Summit Likely to Take Place Next Year'

Photo : KBS News

The second North Korea-U.S. summit appears likely to take place next year.Reuters cited a senior Trump administration official as saying Friday that the next summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to happen early next year.The official told a small group of reporters that a "meeting is likely sometime after the first of the year."Trump made it official that the second meeting will take place, telling reporters earlier this month that Pyongyang and Washington are coordinating on the summit's date, venue and agenda.Trump said that three to four locations are being considered for the venue and that Singapore and the U.S. are not under consideration.