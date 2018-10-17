S. Korea, Denmark Agree on Need of N. Korea's Complete Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Denmark have agreed on the need of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who visited Denmark for the last leg of his European tour, held summit talks with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Saturday in Copenhagen.In a joint press statement after the summit, the two leaders said they agreed to further strengthen cooperation between their countries in the various sectors involving pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, digital medicine and welfare.Rasmussen expressed his full support for the diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Moon through inter-Korean summits to improve inter-Korean relations and achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The statement said that Moon highly appreciated Denmark's consistent support for and contribution to the process of peacefully resolving the North Korean nuclear issue and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders also shared the view that denuclearization must be achieved in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.