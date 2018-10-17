S. Korea's Nuke Envoy Departs for US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy has left for the United States on Sunday to coordinate North Korea policy with Washington.The Foreign Ministry said that Lee Do-hoon, the country's representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will visit Washington from Sunday to Tuesday to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun.Departing for the U.S. trip, Lee told reporters that he will listen to U.S. officials and discuss how to pursue the North's denuclearization, as well as how to coordinate cooperation with the international community.Lee is expected to hear from Biegun on Washington's plans regarding a second summit and high-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea, including Biegun's meeting with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Son-hui.The nuclear envoys have recently held a series of meetings in Seoul and New York to coordinate the allies' policy on North Korea.