Moon Heads Home after European Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in headed home Saturday wrapping up a five-nation European tour.The president departed Copenhagen, Denmark on Air Force One after attending the inaugural summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 and holding summit talks with Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.During the nine-day European tour, Moon made a state visit to France and held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.In a meeting with Pope Francis held in the Vatican on Thursday, Moon delivered an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the pope to visit Pyongyang. The pontiff expressed his willingness to visit the North if officially invited.The president then visited Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting summit on Thursday and Friday.On the sidelines of the multilateral meeting, Moon held a series of bilateral summit talks with European leaders including British Prime Minister Theresa May to seek their attention and support for his efforts to realize denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and settle peace in the region.The president is set to arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on Sunday afternoon.