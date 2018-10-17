Justice Minister Vows Heavy Punishment for Drunk Driving, Illegal Filming

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki has vowed to impose heavy punishment for drunk driving after a soldier was left brain dead by an inebriated driver.Appearing on the presidential office's social media broadcast on Sunday morning, the minister said that when repeat drunk driving offenders are caught, prosecutors will now detain them in order to hold an investigation.The minister said the prosecution will seek the maximum penalty allowed by law against drunk drivers who cause traffic accidents involving serious injuries or deaths.The minister also pledged to ensure the prosecution will request the maximum penalty allowed by law against the crime of illegally filming others or distributing illegally filmed images.