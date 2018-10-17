Trump Reaffirms He Won't Rush N. Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that he will not rush into an agreement with North Korea, expressing optimism over the North Korean issues.At a rally in Nevada on Saturday ahead of the mid-term elections, Trump touted his achievements and progress in relations with North Korea.He said that the Obama administration almost went to war with North Korea, but there have been no more missile tests and that American hostages have been freed after he began negotiations with Pyongyang.Trump then expressed optimism about the current progress with the communist country, saying that things will go well.The comment came a day after a senior official at the Trump administration said the second U.S.-North Korea summit will likely take place early next year.