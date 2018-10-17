Prime Minister: Koreas to Discuss Opening Permanent Meeting Facility for Separated Families

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on Sunday that South and North Korea will discuss ways to open a permanent meeting facility in the North for reunions of families separated by the Korean War.The prime minister made the remarks during his congratulatory speech for an annual sports event for South Korean citizens with North Korean ancestry.Lee said that the Red Cross officials from the two Koreas will hold a meeting next month on the North's Mount Geumgang resort according to the inter-Korean summit agreement.He said in the meeting, Seoul will discuss ways to enable separated families from the two Koreas to have contact in various ways, including video meetings.