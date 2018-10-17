Police to Expand Warrant Examination System Next Year

Photo : KBS News

The Korean National Police Agency will expand its warrant examination system to major police stations across the country next year.In March, the agency launched the system at eight police stations on a trial basis as part of efforts to enhance the transparency of police investigation processes.The police agency said that it will expand the system to major police stations nationwide as it helped secure warrants at a higher rate.Under the system, police officials with certification as lawyers or veteran investigators with more than seven years experience, will examine the requirements and legitimacy of arrests and search warrants before requesting them.