S. Korea to Conduct its Own Air Drill in December

Despite the possible suspension of an upcoming joint air defense exercise with the United States, South Korea will still carry out its own air drill as scheduled in December.A Defense Ministry official in Seoul told reporters on Sunday that the annual joint drill set for December, Vigilant Ace, is very likely to be suspended, but there will be no changes in the planned drill by the South Korean Air Force.The official added that the final decision on the suspension will be made after talks between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Jim Mattis during the Military Committee Meeting(MCM) and the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) slated for later this month.The defense chiefs of the two allies reportedly discussed the matter during their talks on Friday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus(ADMM-Plus) in Singapore.The Seoul official said that during the talks, the U.S. proposed suspending the drill in efforts to encourage dialogue and diplomacy aimed at North Korea's denuclearization.The South Korean minister agreed on the need to support diplomacy and suggested the two sides hold a joint drill in other ways to maintain their combined defense posture.The large-scale air exercise has been conducted in December every year since 2015 involving dozens of aircraft and thousands of service members from the two nations.