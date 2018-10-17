Seoul Denies Japanese Media Report on S. Korea-EU Differences on CVID

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has rebuffed a Japanese media report that South Korea and the European Union failed to adopt a joint statement after their latest summit due to discord over the term "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization."A top office official told reporters on Monday that the failure to adopt the joint statement was not due to differences over the term CVID, but due to the EU’s demand for phrasing to be included that criticized the U.S. and Russia over the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the Ukraine issues.Quoting a source in the EU, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily recently reported that a draft of the joint statement had included wording that South Korea and the EU will continue to demand the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, but the two parties failed to narrow differences over the expressions as the EU wanted to stress the need to maintain sanctions against North Korea.President Moon Jae-in held a summit with European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday in Brussels on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting summit.