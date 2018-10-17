Gov't to Inspect Childcare Centers Suspected of Corruption

Photo : KBS News

The government will launch an inspection of about two-thousand childcare facilities facing accusations of corruption and irregularities.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Monday that over the next two months it will conduct an inspection of nursery facilities that failed to install an accounting program based on the government's integrated information system. Childcare centers whose lunch fees per child are too low are also subject to inspection.The ministry plans to inspect all nursery facilities nationwide by the first half of next year. As of June, there are 39-thousand-419 childcare centers in South Korea.