Opposition Parties Seek Parliamentary Inspection into Job Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Three opposition parties have decided to push for a parliamentary inspection into suspicious employment contracts at public firms.In a joint news briefing on Monday, floor leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), the Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace said the three sides are submitting a joint request for a parliamentary inspection into the job scandal.Seoul Metro, a city-owned company that operates subway lines, has been under fire after the LKP raised allegations that over 100 workers acquired permanent employment contracts with the public firm through insider information provided by relatives already working there.The floor leaders said suspicions of employment corruption have emerged from Seoul Metro as well as the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation and the Incheon International Airport Corporation. They said workers at the firms could have abused government policies and that an all-out parliamentary inspection must be conducted.