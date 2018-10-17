Indonesia to Renegotiate Fighter Jet Deal with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Indonesia will reportedly renegotiate terms of a deal with South Korea to jointly develop a mid-level fighter jet.According to local media on Sunday, Indonesia's Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto revealed the plan on Friday in a meeting with reporters.Wiranto said that due to economic conditions, President Joko Widodo has decided to renegotiate the deal to make it less burdensome for Indonesia financially.Indonesia and South Korea agreed in 2014 to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2026 in a project estimated to be worth around one-point-seven trillion won.Indonesia had agreed to pay 20 percent of the development costs, but failed to meet payment deadlines in the second half of last year and first half of this year.