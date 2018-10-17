Two Koreas to Hold General-level Talks Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold general-level talks on Friday to discuss the enforcement of their recent military agreement.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said on Monday that the talks will take place at Tongilgak on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m. on Friday.The ministry said the two sides will assess their efforts and the measures that have been undertaken so far to implement the military agreement signed during the September inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. They will also discuss detailed schedules for the enforcement of the agreement.In particular, the two sides will discuss how to form and run a joint military committee tasked with checking the enforcement of the agreement. In addition, they will touch on the plan to conduct joint research on the Han River estuary where civilian access has been restricted due to inter-Korean tensions.Major General Kim Do-gyun will lead South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North Korean side will be represented by Lieutenant General An Ik-san.