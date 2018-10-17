US Nat'l Security Adviser Visiting Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a two-day visit.According to ​Russia’s TASS news agency, Bolton will meet with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin.Bolton and the Russian officials are expected to discuss negotiations on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, the Syrian Civil War, Iran’s nuclear issue, the Ukrainian crisis as well as ways to improve Russia-U.S. ties.In particular, active discussions are set to take place on the U.S.’ arms control treaty with Russia signed in 1987, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces(INF) Treaty, which U.S. President Donald Trump has recently implied he intends to withdraw from.