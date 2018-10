Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has topped the Asian Under 23 Fencing Championships for the fifth consecutive year.Team Korea secured the latest feat after grabbing four gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the championships in Manila, the Philippines this year.On the last day of the championships on Sunday, South Korea won a gold medal in the women's group epee finals after beating Hong Kong 45-30, and a bronze medal in the men's team sabre event.