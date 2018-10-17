Parties United in Need to Separate N. Korean Nuclear Issue from US-China Trade War

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival parties are jointly calling on the government to ensure security issues on the Korean Peninsula are not used as a political lever amid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.During a parliamentary audit session on Monday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) raised concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction over China's lack of pressure on North Korea.The party added South Korea should emphasize that peace on the Korean Peninsula would also be in China's interest.It said with the U.S., China, Russia and even Pope Francis having pledged their support for North Korea's denuclearization, Seoul should have confidence in its diplomatic efforts with Beijing.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) highlighted the role of the South Korean embassy in Beijing, amid a flurry of diplomacy surrounding the peninsula and China, such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expected visit to Beijing.