Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.25%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) edged up on Monday, adding five-point-45 points, or a quarter of a percent, to two-thousand-161-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-67 points, or point-50 percent, to close at 744-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-four won.