Pres. Moon Orders Aides to Inform Public About Cases of Fraud Under His Name

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered his aides to let the public know about recent cases of fraud involving perpetrators claiming to be the president himself or officials from his office.At Monday's briefing, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon told his aides to inform the public about the cases in detail and to ask that they report when someone requests money citing names of the president, his family or aides.The spokesperson said some of the victims have lost as much as 400 million won in fraud, the earliest case dating back to August of last year.The presidential office said in one of the cases a perpetrator sought financial assistance in a text message under the president's name between last December and January this year.Another perpetrator took 30 million won from a victim last December, claiming he has been friends with Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok for 15 years and Im asked for the money in return for granting the victim's mother a pardon.Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk said if anyone from the administration is found to be linked to illicit acts, stern measures will be taken to punish them.