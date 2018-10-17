S. Korea's Duty-free Sales Hit Record High Even Without Chinese Tourists

Photo : YONHAP News

Sales at duty-free shops in South Korea reached a record high this year despite China's restriction on group travel to Korea in retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system.The Korea Duty Free Association said Monday that local duty-free stores posted sales of over 12-point-nine billion dollars from January to September, already surpassing last year's revenue of 12-point-eight billion dollars, which was an all-time high.Industry observers believe the brisk performance was in part due to Chinese merchants' bulk buying even as Chinese package tours to South Korea have yet to completely pick up.The duty-free industry expects sales figures to further improve as Beijing eases its ban on group travel to Korea.