S. Korea, US Extend Bilateral Working Holiday Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to extend working holiday programs for each other’s college students by five more years.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Monday to extend two bilateral initiatives, WEST and WHP.The WEST program allows South Korean students to stay in the U.S. for up to 18 months, including for a 12-month internship while American students can work in South Korea for the same period of time through the WHP.Around three-thousand-500 college students have participated in the programs over the past decade.