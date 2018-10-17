Menu Content

2018-10-22

S. Korean Red Cross Completing Plan to Build Blood Bank for N. Korea

The head of the South Korean Red Cross says the organization’s plan to establish a blood bank as part of its humanitarian assistance for North Korea is almost complete. 

Red Cross President Park Kyung-seo updated lawmakers on the related situations during a parliamentary audit on Monday. 

It's expected the two Koreas will discuss the issue at inter-Korean Red Cross talks set for next month. 

The South Korean Red Cross is yet to resume its humanitarian assistance for the North due to UN sanctions on North Korea.
