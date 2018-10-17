S. Korean Red Cross Completing Plan to Build Blood Bank for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the South Korean Red Cross says the organization’s plan to establish a blood bank as part of its humanitarian assistance for North Korea is almost complete.Red Cross President Park Kyung-seo updated lawmakers on the related situations during a parliamentary audit on Monday.It's expected the two Koreas will discuss the issue at inter-Korean Red Cross talks set for next month.The South Korean Red Cross is yet to resume its humanitarian assistance for the North due to UN sanctions on North Korea.