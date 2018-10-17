Two Koreas, UNC Agree to Complete JSA Disarming Measures by Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the UN Command(UNC) have agreed to complete measures regarding disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone by Thursday.The three sides reached the agreement during their second round of working-level talks at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the Panmunjeom border village.Following the disarming measures, including the withdrawal of firearms and guard posts, the three sides also agreed to undertake a joint verification process for the measures for the next two days through Saturday.At the meeting, they also confirmed mine removal operations in the JSA have been completed.Meanwhile, South Korea's Defense Ministry said general-level military talks between the two Koreas will be held at Tongilgak on the North Korean side of Panmunjeom on Friday to discuss the implementation of the military accord of the Pyongyang Declaration.