'US Forces to Give Prior Notice to N. Korea on Flights Near No-Fly Zone'

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Defense Ministry says that starting next month, U.S. Forces Korea will have to notify North Korea in advance before flying helicopters near the Joint Security Area in line with an inter-Korean military agreement.A ministry official made the comment on Monday when asked if the U.S.-led United Nations Command agreed to the two Koreas' plan to establish a no-fly zone over the Military Demarcation Line(MDL).The official said the issue could not have proceeded without consultation with the UNC, adding the two Koreas constantly asked the UNC's opinion and secured its understanding and support.The official said that U.S. forces will now have to give prior notice to North Korea when their helicopters fly to Camp Bonifas, a U.S.-led UNC installation near the MDLUnder the military agreement signed last month during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, the two Koreas will be banned from flying fighter jets, choppers and drones inside the no-fly zone, which extends 40 kilometers north and south of the MDL.