Two Koreas Agree to Jointly Combat Pine Tree Pests

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea agreed on Monday to work together to tackle pine tree pests until March next year as part of efforts to enhance their forestry cooperation.The two Koreas reached the agreement during talks at the newly opened joint liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong.A joint statement adopted after the talks said South Korea agrees to provide the necessary drugs to combat pine tree pests in November, and the two sides will work together to tackle the issue until March.The two sides agreed to work together to control other pests and tree diseases by sharing related information, specimens and assessments.They also agreed to modernize ten tree nurseries in North Korea within this year and pursue similar projects for other North Korean nurseries in phases.In addition, they promised to work together to cope with forest fires and to seek cooperation in protecting ecosystems. The two will arrange seminars on forestry-related science technology and other topics.