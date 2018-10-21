Seoul to Request State Auditor Looks Into Seoul Metro Hiring Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City on Tuesday will request that the state audit agency inspects alleged illicit hiring practices at Seoul Metro, a city-owned subway operator.The city government said it has decided to request that the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) looks into the case after determining that an internal probe would be insufficient in terms of credibility and fairness.Seoul Metro has been under fire since the main opposition Liberty Korea Party raised allegations last week that over 100 workers acquired permanent employment contracts with the public firm through insider information provided by relatives already working there.