BMW Korea to Recall Nearly 66,000 Vehicles

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean unit of German automaker BMW will add an additional 66-thousand vehicles to the list of cars it has already recalled following a series of engine fires caused by faulty parts.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Tuesday that BMW Group Korea will recall an additional 65-thousand-763 vehicles in 52 different models from November 26th.BMW said it will send on Wednesday a related notice to the owners of the vehicles subject to the recall to repair faulty parts.The 52 models, including the 118d compact car, Active Tourer and MINI Cooper Ds, have been found to have defects in a cooler and a pipe in the exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) modules.BMW blamed a leaky cooler in the EGR component for the engine fires earlier this year in a number of different models including the 520d sedan.