Gov't Announces Traffic Control, Anti-Noise Measures for College Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday announced a set of traffic control and anti-noise measures for this year's college entrance exam set for November 15th.About 595-thousand students will take the standardized College Scholastic Ability Test for the academic year 2019 at one-thousand-190 testing sites nationwide. The test starts at 8:40 a.m and runs through 5:40 p.m.The Education Ministry said it asked government offices and enterprises to open an hour later than usual and start after 10 a.m. to keep the roads clear for students on their way to the test sites.Subways and trains in the capital area have extended their rush hour services by two hours to help all exam-takers arrive at test sites on time.All aircraft will be banned from landing or taking off during the English listening comprehension section between 1:10 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. in the vicinity of test sites across the country.