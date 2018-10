Photo : KBS News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has projected that the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place next year.In an interview with Russian radio station Echo Moskvy on Monday, Bolton said he expects that the two officials will "probably" meet again after January first.It is the first time that a White House official has officially confirmed that the U.S.-North Korea summit could possibly be held at the beginning of next year.