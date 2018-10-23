N. Korea to Shut down Artillery Guns, Suspend Artillery Firing near NLL

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Defense Ministry says that starting next month, North Korea will shut down its artillery guns and suspend artillery firing near the western sea border, called the Northern Limit Line(NLL).A ministry official said on Monday in a news briefing that North Korea will take those steps in line with the military agreement signed last month during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.In the agreement, the two sides agreed to set a maritime buffer zone near the NLL and stop all acts of hostility.About 900 North Korean artillery guns are located along the coast near the western sea border.