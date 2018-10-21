Senior GM Korea Labor Union Members to Go on Strike on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 240 senior members of GM Korea’s labor union are set to hold a day-long strike on Friday.The GM Korea chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union announced on Tuesday that the decision was reached during a meeting on Monday, shortly after the National Labor Relations Commission banned union members from going on a planned strike against the automaker’s controversial spin-off plan.The unionists also plan to hold a rally in front of the National Assembly on Wednesday and camp out in front of the presidential office from Thursday.A union member said that if the union’s demands are not met despite the rallies, a full strike could follow.Last Friday, GM Korea's shareholders approved the establishment of GM Korea Technical Center, an arm that will be separate from the company’s manufacturing units. Its workers suspect the move is a precursor to the U.S. automaker’s eventual departure from the local market and to massive restructuring and layoffs.