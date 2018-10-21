Ryu Hyun-jin to Start Game 2 in World Series fo LA Dodgers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin will become the first South Korean to start a World Series game.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday unveiled the roster of starting pitchers for the 2018 World Series where Dodgers will face the Boston Red Sox.Roberts tapped team ace Clayton Kershaw for the opening game on Tuesday and Ryu for Game 2 on Wednesday, both of which will be held at Fenway Park in Boston. Walker Buehler will start Game 3 to be held in Los Angeles on Friday.Ryu will be the third South Korean to play in the World Series, following Kim Byung-hyun in 2001 and Park Chan-ho in 2009.