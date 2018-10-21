S. Korea Sees Plunge in Domestic Production of Smartphones

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of smartphones produced in South Korea sharply decreased this year from a decade ago.Industry consulting firm Strategy Analytics estimated on Tuesday that about 25 million smartphones were produced domestically this year, about one sixth or 18-point-four percent of the comparable figure for 2008.Domestic output accounted for just one-point-three percent of global production this year, a plunge from eleven-point-four percent ten years ago.The fall is attributed to local smartphone manufacturers relocating their plants overseas to reduce production costs.South Korea is the world's fifth largest smartphone producer, after China, India, Vietnam and Brazil.