Eviction of Merchants at Old Noryangjin Market Called Off Amid Resistance

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of merchants at a major fish market in Seoul have clashed with the market operator that attempted to carry out a court order for a forced relocation of their shops from an old building to a new one.Some 400 court officials, laborers and private guards hired by the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative(NFFC), the operator of the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, began the eviction process at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.But the attempt to relocate the shops was called off less than two hours later after some 500 merchants at the old building blocked the entrance.It was the market operator's fourth attempt to expel the merchants from the traditional market since a new building opened in March 2016 as part of its modernization project.While the NFFC says the merchants agreed to the conditions well before the building was completed, only 200 out of 680 shop owners have moved, claiming the new shops are smaller and the rent two to three times higher.The NFFC said it will push ahead with the original plan to vacate and destroy the old market building as the shop owners are illegally occupying it.