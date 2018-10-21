Gov't to Reform Special Military Exemption System

The Military Manpower Administration will reform the controversial system that exempts from mandatory military service athletes and artists who win honors in international competitions.At a parliamentary audit of the administration Tuesday, officials from the administration explained they are operating a joint task force with the Ministry of Culture and Sport in order to revise the current system.It said it's necessary to review and revise the system to ensure fairness. The agency plans to commission an outside expert agency to conduct related research and hold a public hearing.Currently, exemptions from active-duty military service are given to athletes winning bronze medals or higher at the Olympic Games or gold medals at the Asian Games.It also benefits classical artists finishing second or above at international competitions or winning the top prize at domestic contests. They are conscripted as reserve forces and serve on artist and athletic duties.