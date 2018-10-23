More Suspected Nepotism Uncovered at Public Corporations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After an opposition lawmaker disclosed alleged nepotism at Seoul Metro, a public corporation operating the subway system in the capital, the hiring scandal has now spread to other major public companies. The deputy prime minister pledged to get to the bottom of the issue, which has rival party lawmakers at odds.Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: More cases of nepotism have emerged from public companies' hiring practices.More than 100 people who landed full-time staff positions at Seoul Metro were found to be related to employees who were already working there.After the initial disclosure at the subway operator last week, the Korea Expressway Corporation said Tuesday that among 58 people who recently had their positions upgraded from full-time irregular to full-time regular staff, four had family members working for the company.Similar cases have also been confirmed at the state-run Korea South-East Power Company and at the Korea Gas Corporation, which is working on large-scale job status upgrading for its workers.Hundreds of suspected nepotism cases have been uncovered at a dozen public corporations during the ongoing parliamentary inspection of government agencies.While public corporations claim their employees landed the jobs through due process, Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Kim Dong-yeon told reporters Tuesday that he is considering expanding the current probe into the issue.Seoul City also requested the state auditor probe alleged illicit hiring practices at its subway operator.But it's unclear if ruling party lawmakers will agree to a full-fledged parliamentary investigation, which the main and minor opposition parties have called for.The ruling camp says opposition parties are seeking to taint the government's efforts of upgrading job statuses and it wants to see what the state auditor finds.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.