Parties Clash Over Cabinet's Approval of Sept. Summit Agreements

Rival parties clashed on Tuesday over the Cabinet's approval of inter-Korean summit agreements from September before the National Assembly's ratification of an earlier inter-Korean deal from April.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) supported the move, then urged the assembly to ratify April's Panmunjeom Declaration.As for the two Koreas' military deal clinched last month, the DP said both the United Nations Command and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command back the agreement, dismissing the opposition camp's criticism that the deal was approved without a thorough review.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) denounced the approval, saying the Moon Jae-in government is disregarding both the Korean people and the National Assembly.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party raised the issue of procedural legitimacy, saying the Cabinet should have waited for parliamentary discussions on the April deal before approving the September agreements.The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party welcomed the Cabinet's decision.