38% of Wage Workers Earn under 2 Million Won a Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven out of ten people employed in South Korea's accommodation and restaurant sectors are paid less than two million won a month.According to a Statistics Korea report on employment trends released on Tuesday, there were over 20 million salaried workers in the country as of April.Twenty-nine percent earned between two million and three million won in monthly wages. Over 28 percent were paid between one and two million won while nearly 17 percent earned over four million a month.All in all, over 38 percent, or about seven-point-six million people, took home less than two million won monthly.Compared to a year ago, the figure is down four-point-seven percentage points. The percentage of workers making more than two million won has gone up by the same amount from a year ago.