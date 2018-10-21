Winter Temperatures to be Similar to or Higher Than Past Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures from November to January in South Korea are forecast to be similar to or higher than past years. But sharp plunges in the mercury resulting in bitter cold snaps are also expected.In a press release forecasting the weather for the next three months, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Tuesday that November will be largely affected by migratory anticyclones. But it also warned of temporary temperature drops due to the upper cold air and effects of continental high pressure.The average temperature for November is forecast to be similar to past years at around seven to just over eight degrees Celsius. This December will also be similar to an average year at one to two degrees. In January, temperatures will be the same as or higher than the average which ranges from minus one-point-six to minus zero-point-four degrees Celsius.