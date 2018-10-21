Moon Ratifies Inter-Korean Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ratified his inter-Korean agreements with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The presidential office said the president on Tuesday ratified the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and inter-Korean military agreements after the Cabinet approved them early in the day.The Pyongyang Declaration, made during the last month’s inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital, will take effect as a law as soon as it's posted on the South Korean government’s official gazette.The military agreements, designed to help implement the Panmunjeom Declaration of the inter-Korean summit in April, will require an exchange of respective documents with the North before being posted on the gazette.The top office says the timing of the document exchange hasn't been confirmed yet.Early on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the accords for the president’s final endorsement.