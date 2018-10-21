S. Korea Invites Nuke Energy Powers to Share Reactor Management Know-how

Photo : KBS News

The operator of South Korea's nuclear reactors has invited nuclear experts from around a dozen countries to share their experiences with them.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) said it's co-hosting with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) a technical exchange meeting from Tuesday.The four-day assembly in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province brings together around 50 government or industry experts from eleven countries managing nuclear reactors, including the United States, to discuss technologies regarding the management of thermal efficiency of nuclear reactors and other issues.It's being held at the request of the IAEA in recognition of the KHNP’s ability to operate and manage nuclear reactors. Figures from South Korea's nuclear energy industry are also taking part.The KHNP plans to use the occasion to share its more than 40 years of know-how on nuclear management and technical prowess in order to help South Korea’s bid to export more nuclear reactors.