'Forestry Cooperation Not Believed Unrelated to N. Korea Sanctions'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says it views inter-Korean cooperation in forestry affairs as unrelated to international sanctions on North Korea.Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular briefing Tuesday that South Korea's stance is to pursue cross-border cooperation and exchange projects within the boundary of North Korea sanctions to prevent any controversy or unnecessary issues from arising.He said Seoul also decides on humanitarian aid matters in a comprehensive manner considering the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as trends and movements within the global community.He added South-North cooperation in forestry is not assessed to violate sanctions.The two Koreas held talks Monday in the area of forestry and agreed to joint efforts on pest control, combating forest fires and the modernization of tree nurseries in North Korea.