Presidential Council Discusses Measures to Strengthen Industrial Competition

South Korea's presidential council on the national economy has discussed measures to strengthen the country’s industrial competitiveness.Presidential Secretary for the Economy, Kim Hyun-chul, said in a briefing Tuesday that the National Economic Advisory Council held a subcommittee meeting earlier in the day to propose to the government and the top office to strengthen industrial competitiveness as a way to boost the number of jobs.The secretary added the council will come up with concrete plans and present them to its general meeting to be presided over by President Moon Jae-in before the end of the year.The council also discussed measures to induce a “soft-landing” of working hour reduction based on the consensus it's necessary to improve quality of life and create jobs over the long term.