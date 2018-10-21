KBS Hosts Global Gathering of Public Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

Public broadcasters from around the world, including the BBC, NHK and KBS, have gathered in South Korea to explore strategies to survive amid the rapidly changing media landscape.KBS is hosting the three-day annual conference of the Public Broadcasters International(PBI) that kicked off on Tuesday.On day one, officials from the participating broadcasters discussed the conference agenda at KBS headquarters in Seoul. It was followed by an official reception and a peace music concert at the same venue.The official opening ceremony and ensuing presentations and discussions are set for Wednesday at an adjacent hotel.Held under the theme of “Media’s Next Big Bang: Strategic Initiatives for Connected Platforms,” the conference will explore the future of public broadcasters in the era of digitalized broadcasting services, including the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.They will also offer strategies on providing contents tailored toward individual needs and tastes.